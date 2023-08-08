Crystal ball: Where each ACC program will land after realignment 

It’s almost become a tradition, on the cusp of another college football season, that realignment news is in the headlines.

In 2021, Texas and Oklahoma stunned the college football world with the announcement that both were leaving the Big 12 conference for the greener pastures of the Southeastern Conference.

Last year, USC and UCLA were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, and now Oregon and Washington have taken the same path.

In a matter of about a half a day, the Pac-12 succumbed last Friday as Arizona, Arizona State and Utah exited and headed to the Big 12.

Which leads us to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The college landscape has changed significantly over the past couple of years, and it’s about to change again as the ACC is being held together by strings.

Florida State started the ball rolling last week, making it public that remaining in the ACC was not an option, due to the non-competitive nature of the conference’s TV revenue.

In May, we got the report of seven teams, including FSU planning, that were working on an escape plan.

All signs now indicate such a plan is about to be acted upon.

What we know through all this is that things are moving fast.

I’m assuming The Magnificent Seven will successfully free themselves from the ACC’s grant of rights contract, and that another conference shift is about to happen.

So, here’s my crystal ball look at each ACC team’s best fit and where they will land in the next few months.

Boston College: What they hope for, Big 10; where they land, what is left of the ACC. Admitting BC into the ACC was a mistake. Now what’s left of the ACC will covet the Eagles.

Clemson: What they hope for, SEC; where they land, SEC. The Tigers football brand is elite. Geographically they fit the SEC profile.

Duke: What they hope for, SEC or Big 10; where they land, what’s left of the ACC. One way or another, Duke and Connecticut will be in the same conference.

Florida State: What they hope for, SEC; where they land, SEC. The Seminoles got things started last week when they announced a divorce from the ACC was almost inevitable. FSU and the SEC are a perfect fit.

Georgia Tech: What they hope for, the SEC or Big 10; where they land, what’s left of the ACC. The SEC already has the Atlanta market with the Georgia Bulldogs 70 miles away in Athens. Tech will be a coveted member of the new ACC.

Louisville: What they hope for, the SEC; where they land, the Big 12. The same reason the SEC has no need for Georgia Tech applies to Louisville. One SEC team in Kentucky is plenty.

Miami: What they hope for, the SEC; where they land, the SEC. The Hurricanes aren’t as valuable to the SEC as many believe, but will be added on their history, ancient as it is.

North Carolina: What they hope for, the SEC; where they land, the Big 10. Not a bad consolation prize for UNC. The SEC may be more profitable, but academically the Big 10 is the better fit.

NC State: What they hope for, the SEC; where they land, the Big 12. The Wolfpack is not a top-tier ACC program. An invite to the Big 12 may not necessarily be what they want, but it beats the alternatives.

Pitt: What they hope for, the Big 10; where they land, what’s left of the ACC. Pittsburgh is a good market size, but with Penn State anchoring the Keystone State, Pitt is just out of luck. The new-look ACC will find that market very desirable.

Syracuse: What they hope for, the Big 10; where they land, what’s left of the ACC. Again, in a new-look ACC that includes Connecticut and Duke, the basketball program will be fine.

Virginia: What they hope for, the Big 10; where they land, The Big 10. Virginia, like UNC, is in the driver’s seat of conference realignment. The Cavaliers make sense for both conferences. Academically, the Big 10 is the perfect fit, while the money isn’t bad either. Virginia may be in the most envious position of all ACC member schools.

Virginia Tech: What they hope for, the SEC; where they land, the Big 12. Unfortunately, the Hokies just don’t raise enough eyebrows to join the SEC. The Big 12 makes sense, as they would be a geographic fit with Louisville, West Virginia.

Wake Forest: What they hope for, what’s left of the ACC; where they land, what’s left of the ACC. Wake’s “little engine that could” is about out of steam. But again, a valuable piece of the puzzle to the new-look ACC.