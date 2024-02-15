Crooked Road Music Heritage Trail celebrates 20th anniversary with milestone events

The Crooked Road Music Heritage Trail is celebrating its 20th anniversary with special concerts and events throughout the year.

The Crooked Road follows Route 58 through Southwest Virginia and connects 10 venues featuring bluegrass and old-time music. The Crooked Road is comprised of nearly 300 miles and serves 19 counties, four cities and 54 towns across the region.

“Music is an important driver of tourism in Virginia and an important part of Virginia culture,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The dollars spent by visitors exploring Virginia’s music history contribute to the overall economic impact of the Commonwealth.”

For more information, visit thecrookedroadva.com

Additional milestones

Multiple spots along the Crooked Road will also have significant milestones in 2024. Music enthusiasts, history lovers and the community at large are encouraged to join in commemorating these milestones during the year to discover the enduring legacy of Southwest Virginia’s musical heritage.