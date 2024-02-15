Countries
Home Crooked Road Music Heritage Trail celebrates 20th anniversary with milestone events
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Crooked Road Music Heritage Trail celebrates 20th anniversary with milestone events

Crystal Graham
Published date:

the crooked road music trailThe Crooked Road Music Heritage Trail is celebrating its 20th anniversary with special concerts and events throughout the year.

The Crooked Road follows Route 58 through Southwest Virginia and connects 10 venues featuring bluegrass and old-time music. The Crooked Road is comprised of nearly 300 miles and serves 19 counties, four cities and 54 towns across the region.

“Music is an important driver of tourism in Virginia and an important part of Virginia culture,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The dollars spent by visitors exploring Virginia’s music history contribute to the overall economic impact of the Commonwealth.”

For more information, visit thecrookedroadva.com

Additional milestones

Multiple spots along the Crooked Road will also have significant milestones in 2024.  Music enthusiasts, history lovers and the community at large are encouraged to join in commemorating these milestones during the year to discover the enduring legacy of Southwest Virginia’s musical heritage.

  • 50th anniversary of the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons: Beginning March 23, the Carter Family Fold will host weekly Saturday night concerts featuring some of the best regional country and bluegrass artists leading up to a special “Appalachia Rising” concert on April 27 and a big 50th Anniversary musical event on August 3.
  • 10th anniversary of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol: The museum will be hosting live music events throughout the year, including the multi-day Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival, which brings together renowned artists from various genres. This year’s festival takes place Sept. 13-15.
  • 40th anniversary of the Floyd Country Store’s Friday Night Jamboree in Floyd: The weekly Friday Night Jamboree invites friends and family from all around the world to the quaint general store turning it into a rowdy night of entertainment with authentic old-time and bluegrass music performances that regularly sees the crowds spilling out into the streets.
  • 20th anniversary of the Ralph Stanley Museum in Clintwood: The Ralph Stanley Museum and Traditional Mountain Music Center in Clintwood will be celebrating 20 years of honoring the life and music of the legendary Virginia musician Ralph Stanley, who is recognized as a pioneer in traditional Appalachian old-time music. Stanley donated his extensive collection of memorabilia, ranging from vintage instruments to countless musical awards, to the museum.
  • 20th anniversary of the “Song of the Mountains” concert series in Marion: The award-winning “Song of the Mountains” concert series will be marking its 20th anniversary of showcasing bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia. “Song of the Mountains” is filmed live and broadcasted on public television channels nationwide. The live concerts feature four to six artists at every performance and the show has featured local, regional and nationally known artists like Doc Watson and Dr. Ralph Stanley.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

