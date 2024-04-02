Construction under way to build new fire station in Charlottesville

Construction is under way to build a new fire station in the City of Charlottesville.

The new 8,000 square feet station will be located on the 250 bypass and will replace Station One.

“The original Station One building has served this city well and now the time has come for a much needed upgrade,” said Michael Thomas, fire chief. “Station One will be built from the ground up to accommodate the 21st Century needs of the fire service and our growing city.”

The $9 million project should be complete in March 2025.

Conceptual plans for the new fire station have been posted online.