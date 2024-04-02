Countries
Home Construction under way to build new fire station in Charlottesville
Local

Construction under way to build new fire station in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire chief michael thomas charlottesville
Submitted photo

Construction is under way to build a new fire station in the City of Charlottesville.

The new 8,000 square feet station will be located on the 250 bypass and will replace Station One.

“The original Station One building has served this city well and now the time has come for a much needed upgrade,” said Michael Thomas, fire chief. “Station One will be built from the ground up to accommodate the 21st Century needs of the fire service and our growing city.”

The $9 million project should be complete in March 2025.

Conceptual plans for the new fire station have been posted online.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

