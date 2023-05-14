Congress seeking to expand access to naloxone in K-12 public schools

Bipartisan legislation in Congress would give schools more access to naloxone — also known as Narcan or Evzio ­— in K-12 public schools.

Naloxone is a FDA-approved over-the-counter medication that can reverse most opioid overdoses.

The School Access to Naloxone Act — modeled after the 2013 School Access to Emergency Epinephrine Act which supported the rollout of EpiPens nationwide — would incentivize the stocking of naloxone and training of staff on its safe administration in schools across the country.

“As a parent, I am deeply concerned about the opioid crisis — particularly fentanyl — making its way into our school classrooms, cafeterias, and hallways,” said Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a bill co-sponsor. “Tackling the overdose crisis and saving lives requires concrete action to stop the flow of illicit drugs into our communities, support treatment and recovery programs, and equip Virginians to respond in emergency situations.

“As more children and teenagers are losing their lives to overdose, providing schools with the means necessary to revive a child or teenager who has suffered an overdose is an inexpensive and proven way to protect Virginia students,” Spanberger said.

The School Access to Naloxone Act would expand eligibility under the Grants to Prevent Prescription Drug/Opioid Overdose-Related Deaths program administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — which currently distributes naloxone to first responders and provides trainings on overdose prevention — to provide new funding opportunities specifically directed at providing schools with support to access and administer naloxone.

Grants would be available for states, localities, or districts that require schools to stock naloxone, staff to be trained on its administration, and civil liability protection for trained personnel who administer naloxone in a school setting.

The bipartisan legislation is led by Dean Phillips (D-MN-03) and Dave Joyce (R-OH-14).

