Coby Mayo hits walk-off homer to lift Bowie Baysox past Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels suffered a 3-2 loss after allowing three straight runs, including a walk-off homer, against the Bowie Baysox Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (27-34), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, limited the Baysox (26-34), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to four hits but two home runs completed the Bowie comeback victory.

In the bottom of the ninth, Coby Mayo ripped a solo homer to left field against Richmond reliever Blake Rivera (Loss, 1-4) to give Bowie the walk-off win.

After Shane Matheny led off the ballgame with a walk, Andy Thomas propelled a two-run homer down the right-field line to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-0.

The Baysox responded in the bottom of the second when Donta’ Williams lofted a sacrifice fly to center field and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Williams evened the score, 2-2, in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run against Richmond reliever Spencer Bivens. After the home run, Bivens allowed one baserunner and ended his four-inning stint with three strikeouts.

Bowie reliever Peter Van Loon (Win, 1-3) held the Richmond offense to two baserunners and struck out seven hitters in four innings.

Flying Squirrels starter Carson Seymour held the Baysox to one run off two hits and posted four strikeouts over four innings of work.

Baysox starter Garrett Stallings worked five innings and allowed two runs, one hit and five walks with six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will take on the Baysox Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Landen Roupp (0-0, 1.83) opposed by Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott (4-5, 2.56).