Clocks ‘fall back’ Sunday; daylight saving time may lead to increased driver fatigue

When clocks “fall back” early Sunday morning, Americans may be on the roads more at night which could translate to more driver fatigue and hazards on the road, according to a Virginia Tech expert.

Daylight saving time ends on Saturday, and any time change can exacerbate drowsiness, says Virginia Tech Transportation Institute expert Matt Camden.

On Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m., clocks will go back an hour, and we will gain an hour of sleep, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all, Americans.

Camden says your body may need a few days to adjust.

To avoid fatigue, Camden offers the following advice: