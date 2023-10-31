Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Clocks ‘fall back’ Sunday; daylight saving time may lead to increased driver fatigue
U.S. & World, Weather

Clocks ‘fall back’ Sunday; daylight saving time may lead to increased driver fatigue

Crystal Graham
Published date:
yawn tired car man business
(© kleberpicui – stock.adobe.com)

When clocks “fall back” early Sunday morning, Americans may be on the roads more at night which could translate to more driver fatigue and hazards on the road, according to a Virginia Tech expert.

Daylight saving time ends on Saturday, and any time change can exacerbate drowsiness, says Virginia Tech Transportation Institute expert Matt Camden.

On Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m., clocks will go back an hour, and we will gain an hour of sleep, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all, Americans.

Camden says your body may need a few days to adjust.

To avoid fatigue, Camden offers the following advice:

  • Avoid driving during from 2-4 a.m. Driving between 2-4 a.m. is particularly dangerous because a person’s circadian rhythm is at its lowest during this timeframe. And when a driver is already sleep-deprived, the desire to sleep during the circadian low is even greater.
  • Get a full night’s sleep. Drivers should try to sleep at least seven to eight hours in order to avoid drowsiness. However, one night’s rest may not be enough for someone who has experienced several sleepless nights. In those cases, the driver will need several days of restful sleep to compensate for the sleep debt.
  • Pay attention to signs of drowsy driving. Signs of drowsy driving include slow eyelid closures, yawning, gentle swaying of the head, seat fidgeting, difficulty staying in your lane, difficulty maintaining speed and delayed reactions.
  • Be aware of other factors impacting drowsy driving. Situations that increase drowsiness are driving alone, monotonous road conditions, such as long straightaways with limited changes in the environment), long drives, and extended periods of heavy traffic.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

In Depth

1 Augusta County Republican mailer left out BOS member Scott Seaton: What gives?
2 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
3 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
4 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
5 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing

Latest News

offshore wind
Climate, Virginia

Virginia offshore wind project to power 900,000 homes, support thousands of jobs

Crystal Graham
waynesboro symphony orchestra
Arts, Culture, Community, Local, News

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra presents ‘An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies’

Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra announces “Symphonic Masquerade - An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies” on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

christopher rowe headshot
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to present an evening with Christopher Rowe

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Christopher Rowe on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Court Square Theater Judy Chops
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Upbeat Downtown Series to highlight The Judy Chops, Curtis Eller on Saturday

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Politics, Virginia

House, Senate Democrats press Garland, DOJ to investigate Youngkin-led voter purge

Chris Graham
halloween
Arts, Culture, Community, Virginia

Food safety expert: How long is your kids’ Halloween candy safe to eat?

Crystal Graham
offshore wind
Climate, Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Roddy Scheer: Has the Biden administration had success pushing wind power development?

Roddy Scheer

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy