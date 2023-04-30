ClineWatch: Ben Cline didn’t just vote to gut the safety net, he’s proud of it

Here’s what Sixth Congressman Ben Cline and 216 other House Republicans voted for when they voted yes on the GOP’s plan to force spending cuts of about $4.8 trillion in exchange for avoiding a default on the federal debt.

Shutting down at least two air traffic control towers in Virginia.

Jeopardizing outpatient medical care for 162,300 Virginia veterans.

Throwing up to 175,000 Virginians off food stamps and ending food assistance for another 25,000 through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Cutting or ending Pell Grants for 162,900 Virginia college students.

Eliminating Head Start for 3,600 Virginia children and child care for another 1,300 children.

Adding at least two months to wait times for Virginia seniors seeking assistance with Social Security and Medicare.

Denying opioid treatment for more than 600 Virginians.

Ending 180 days of rail inspections per year and 1,350 fewer miles of track inspected.

Kicking 13,400 Virginia families off rental assistance.

Unlike his Republican colleague Jen Kiggans from southeast Virginia, he doesn’t have the decency to feel queasy about what he did.

He’s proud of it.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.