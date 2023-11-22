Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Clawson on Notre Dame; They rented Sam Hartman for a year, ‘and now they love him?’
Football, Sports

Clawson on Notre Dame; They rented Sam Hartman for a year, ‘and now they love him?’

Chris Graham
Published date:
football money
(© Sergey Nivens – stock.adobe.com)

Gotta love Dave Clawson’s take on Notre Dame serenading Sam Hartman with “I Will Always Love You” as he left the field following the Irish’s 45-7 win over Wake Forest last week.

“They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him?” said Clawson, who recruited Hartman to Wake Forest, then coached him for five years before the QB landed at Notre Dame via the transfer portal.

“This is where college football is,” Clawson told reporters at his weekly presser.

Hartman has passed for 2,549 yards and 22 TDs for Notre Dame this season. His numbers at Wake under Clawson the past two years were an order of magnitude better – 4,228 yards and 39 TDs in 2021, 3,701 yards and 38 TDs last season, as Hartman led the Deacs to an 11-3 finish in 2021 and an 8-5 record in 2022.

Notre Dame is sitting at 8-3 with a game at Stanford left in 2023.

He’s back in college for a sixth season because he’s not much of an NFL prospect. Most draft boards have him either going as a late Day 3 NFL Draft pick or having to find a job as an undrafted free agent.

Going to Notre Dame made sense financially because the Irish could give him more money from NIL than Wake Forest could cobble together.

Clawson made clear that his comments about Hartman and Notre Dame aren’t hard feelings at the kid.

“Sam and I had a great discussion before the game and after the game, and I love the young man. I really do,” Clawson said. “I don’t blame him at all for what he did. That’s the system now. For him to have the opportunity to have that experience, and make that type of money in one year, who can fault him?”

It’s just, as Clawson said, “reality.”

“There’s no point in complaining about it,” Clawson said. “Here’s a guy that we recruited, and we developed. They’re putting a video on him saying, ‘We will always love you.’ Like, you only dated him for a couple of months. It can’t be love. We’re the ones that love him. We had five years with him. You rented him for a season.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 JMU, Miyares holding off on legal action against NCAA on football bowl issue
2 Wildlife Center of Virginia preps Thanksgiving meals for more than 130 wild animals
3 Dry weather returns to Virginia; meteorologist predicts first snow in region
4 Virginia Democrats unveil 2024 agenda: Abortion rights, minimum wage, AR-15 bans
5 Tony Elliott, with clean slate in UVA-Tech rivalry, looks to build on late-season momentum

Latest News

vmi
Basketball, Sports

VMI rallies from 16 down to make it close, ultimately falls at Air Force, 64-54

Chris Graham
blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Local

Shenandoah National Park reopens trails affected by Quaker Run Fire 

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah National Park has reopened all trails in the Rapidan Camp area previously closed due to the Quaker Run Fire.

king family vineyard vandalism
Local, Police

Vandal destroys glass windows and doors at King Family Vineyards in Crozet

Crystal Graham

Numerous glass windows and doors were destroyed at King Family Vineyards in Crozet on Friday night sometime between midnight and 2 a.m.

jim wood facebook
Local, Politics

Analysis: Does Northrop Grumman come to Waynesboro if Jim Wood is still podcasting?

Chris Graham
thanksgiving football
Football, Sports

How will Virginia Football manage Thanksgiving with families, prep for Virginia Tech?

Chris Graham
school
Schools, Virginia

Virginia K-12 school divisions working to make up for pre-pandemic learning losses

Chris Graham
blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Virginia

Verizon Frontline supports wildfire response efforts in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy