Charlottesville Symphony to present music from sci-films, TV shows on June 10

Crystal Graham
Published date:

paramount theaterCharlottesville Symphony will present “Pops at The Paramount – Symphonic Sci-fi Spectacular” on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Travel to new worlds, distant galaxies and back to the future with music from your favorite sci-fi films and television shows including Back to the Future, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Expanse, Star Trek (1979 and 2009), The X-Files and more.

The full Charlottesville Symphony, conducted by Music Director Benjamin Rous, performs highlights from iconic soundtracks that have made science fiction come alive.

Audience members are invited to dress up as their favorite sci-fi movie or TV show characters. However, this program does not include film clips.

“Symphonic Sci-Fi Spectacular” is sponsored by Wegmans, The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation and The Paramount Theater.

Tickets start at $15.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during box office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

