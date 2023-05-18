Countries
Culture

Charlottesville Reading Series to feature poet, novelist at June event

Crystal Graham
Published date:

poppy william june reading seriesThe Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall.

The event will feature readings by poet Karen Poppy and author D. L. Williams.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Poppy has work published in numerous literary journals, magazines and anthologies. Diving at the Lip of the Water is Poppy’s first full-length poetry collection. Her chapbooks Crack Open / Emergency (2020) and Our Own Beautiful Brutality (2021) are published by Finishing Line Press. Her chapbook Every Possible Thing is published by Homestead Lighthouse Press (2020). An attorney licensed in California and Texas, Poppy lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

L. Williams is the pen name of Diana L. Williams, author of Alora Factor: Invasion of the Realm Jumpers, book one in a five-part series. Alora Factoris all of the things Williams wishes she’d had as a child and all the things she wants to see when content creators promote diversity and inclusion, but don’t push for a Black female protagonist who is thick and athletic and is a bit of a nerd and has natural hair. When Williams is not writing, she can usually be found helping others tell their stories. She is also a member of the Waynesboro School Board.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 East Main St. in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Reading Series was founded by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore in 2014. The Charlottesville Reading Series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville. For more information about the series, please visit readingseries.org.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

