Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Charlottesville Reading Series returns Friday at New Dominion Bookshop
Culture, Local

Charlottesville Reading Series returns Friday at New Dominion Bookshop

Crystal Graham
Published date:

reading series sept 2023The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a reading on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop.

The event will feature readings by poet Joumana Altallal and novelist Sara Read.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Altallal is an Iraqi-Lebanese writer, researcher, and artist who was born in Baghdad and grew up in Charlottesville. She received her MFA in poetry from the University of Michigan. Joumana is currently working on her first book, which focuses on American spectatorship and the commodification of violence in post-2003 Iraq.

Read got a degree in women’s studies from UC Santa Cruz. She moved to rural Virginia to become a flute-maker’s apprentice and traditional fiddle player. Some years later, she returned to school for a masters in nursing and worked in labor and delivery, oncology and nursing education. Her short stories have been featured in The Missouri Review, Beloit Fiction Journal, and Zone 3 Press, and she has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry is her debut novel. Her next book, Principles of (E)motion, is due out in early 2024.

The Charlottesville Reading Series was founded by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore in 2014. The series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose, and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville.

The New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 East Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charlottesville, Albemarle County residents encouraged to conserve water as drought continues
2 Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M
3 Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital
4 UVA AD Carla Williams solidifies position politically with VAF, Wally Walker hires
5 Elliott tries to downplay UVA QB controversy: ‘They make each other better’

Latest News

police
Local, Police

Developing: Two shot at Fashion Square Mall, sent to hospital, police investigating

Chris Graham
school classroom teacher
Schools, Virginia

Blockages in Virginia’s teacher pipeline discourage pursuit of profession

Rebecca Barnabi

At the start of this school, 4.8 percent of teacher positions remained vacant in Virginia schools. A year ago, only 3.9 percent were vacant.

john rudzinski
Sports

Notebook: Virginia D to be put to the test with Maryland’s high-octane offense

Scott Ratcliffe

Virginia second-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski knows that his unit will be put to the test against another high-octane offense for a third-straight week when the Cavaliers square off against Maryland under the Friday night lights — but he’s ready to rumble.

acc football
Sports

ACC Football Week 3: Schedule, TV, Vegas betting lines for full conference slate

Chris Graham
david leonard
Culture, Local

David Leonard and Sons The Band in Harrisonburg Friday

Crystal Graham
harrisonburg rockingham county va
Economy, Local

Harrisonburg looks to improve connection between Northeast Neighborhood, Downtown

Crystal Graham
Economy, U.S.

Leasing company misled consumers across U.S., must pay $35M in settlement

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy