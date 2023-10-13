Countries
Close
Charlottesville: New Dominion Bookshop to host event for author of ‘Great Migration’ book
Arts & Culture, Local

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Kim Coleman Foote author
Kim Coleman Foote, photo by Sara Abbaspour

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with author Kim Coleman Foote on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Foote will be reading from her debut novel, Coleman Hill, released from SJP Lit, Sarah Jessica Parker’s imprint.

A conversation with Daisa Granger Pascall will follow.

This in-person event will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse and will be free to attend and open to the public.

Coleman Hill is the exhilarating story of two American families whose fates become intertwined in the wake of the Great Migration. Braiding fact and fiction, it is a remarkable, character-rich tour de force exploring the ties that bind three generations.

Coleman Hill draws from the author’s own family legend, historical record and fervent imagination to create an unforgettable new history. The result is a kaleidoscopic novel whose intergenerational arc emerges through a series of miniatures that contain worlds.

Foote was born and raised in New Jersey, where she started writing fiction at the age of 7. A recent fellow at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, she has received additional fellowships from the NEA, NYFA, Bread Loaf, Phillips Exeter Academy, Center for Fiction, and Fulbright, and residencies at Yaddo, MacDowell, and Hedgebrook, among others.

Her fiction and essays have appeared in The Best American Short Stories 2022, The Rumpus, Prairie Schooner, The Missouri Review, The Literary Review, Kweli, and Obsidian.

Coleman Hill is her first book.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

