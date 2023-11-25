Countries
Charlottesville Downtown's Magic on the Mall holiday event series receives grant from VTC
Charlottesville Downtown’s Magic on the Mall holiday event series receives grant from VTC

Crystal Graham
charlottesville tree lighting
Submitted, Grand Illumination, Charlottesville

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown has received a $5,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s microbusiness marketing leverage program for its Magic on the Mall holiday event series.

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown partnered with other local businesses to supply matching funds for the project.

Magic on the Mall is a five-week winter holiday event series, designed to bring joy, festivity and community to the Downtown Mall area, running from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

With free programming like the trackless Holly Trolley train, Selfies with Santa, an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, and a Peppermint Trail of themed alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded more than $757,000 to 131 marketing programs, ultimately impacting 655 combined partners, and supporting more than 1,300 jobs across the state to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations.

“These grants help support the organizations such as Friends of Charlottesville, businesses, and experiences that make Charlottesville and Albemarle County so unique. We are excited to welcome the visitors who will undoubtedly plan a visit to our destination this winter as a result of these marketing efforts,” said Brantley Ussery, director of marketing and public relations for the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The VTC microbusiness marketing leverage program is designed to increase visitor spending in the off-season by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.

Friends of Cville Downtown, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit created in 2021.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

