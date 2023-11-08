Countries
Climate, Economy, Local

Charlottesville brings EV Charging grant program back to meet demand of growing market

Crystal Graham
Published date:
electric vehicle
(© kinwun – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville has relaunched an electric vehicle charging grant program to incentivize commercial sites to deploy new charging stations.

Preference will be given to charging stations located near retail and commercials sites which would allow EV drivers to patronize local businesses while charging their vehicles.

Grants cover one third of the installation cost, up to $4,000 for Level 2 charger installation and up to $10,000 for DCFC installation.

A maximum of five grants can be requested by a single applicant, with a maximum possibility of two grants per property. Grant funding amounts are as follows:

The grant program was first launched in 2013. The program has been relaunched to meet the demand of the growing EV market.

For more information, visit the city website.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

