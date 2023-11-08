Charlottesville brings EV Charging grant program back to meet demand of growing market

Charlottesville has relaunched an electric vehicle charging grant program to incentivize commercial sites to deploy new charging stations.

Preference will be given to charging stations located near retail and commercials sites which would allow EV drivers to patronize local businesses while charging their vehicles.

Grants cover one third of the installation cost, up to $4,000 for Level 2 charger installation and up to $10,000 for DCFC installation.

A maximum of five grants can be requested by a single applicant, with a maximum possibility of two grants per property. Grant funding amounts are as follows:

The grant program was first launched in 2013. The program has been relaunched to meet the demand of the growing EV market.

For more information, visit the city website.