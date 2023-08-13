Bowie wins in extras at Richmond on Sunday, 5-3, to take week-long series

After fighting back to with two game-tying hits, the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Bowie Baysox, 5-3, in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (54-54, 21-18), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, dropped three consecutive games to the Baysox (52-56, 21-18), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and lost four-of-six in the series.

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Carter Aldrete and Will Wilson picked up base hits against Bowie reliever Kade Strowd. Donovan Walton punched a ground-ball single to right field and scored Aldrete to even the score, 2-2.

In the top of the ninth, Wil Jensen allowed a two-out single but induced a flyout to left field to hold the Baysox scoreless. Shane Matheny led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk but the Baysox turned a double play to send the game to extra innings.

The Baysox captured a 3-2 advantage in the top of the 10th when Jackson Holliday lined an RBI single against Richmond pitcher Clay Helvey.

With two outs and a runner at third base in the bottom of the 10th inning, Ismael Munguia bounced a single into left field and scored Logan Wyatt to tie the score, 3-3.

Bowie struck for two runs and snagged a 5-3 lead in the top of the 11th against Blake Rivera (Loss, 1-5) when Silas Ardoin hit an RBI single and Maxwell Costes bounced an RBI double.

Richmond went down in order in the bottom of the 11th against Conner Loeprich (Win, 3-1) on a lineout, strikeout and popout to end the game.

After Walton doubled with two outs in the first inning, Sean Roby brought him home with a single to send the Flying Squirrels ahead, 1-0.

Starter Carson Seymour held the Bowie offense scoreless through 4.2 innings and struck out six batters. Seymour has allowed one run in 14.2 innings across his last three starts with 21 combined strikeouts.

Bowie evened the score, 1-1, in the top of the sixth when Donta’ Williams drove an RBI double to right field. Richmond reliever Parker Dunshee went on to strikeout four-of-the-last-six batters he faced over the sixth and seventh innings.

With two outs and runners at the corners for Bowie in the top of the eighth, Jackson Holliday scored from third base on a wild pitch to give the Baysox a 2-1 lead.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Spencer Bivens (1-3, 4.41) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Michael Cuevas (2-4, 4.80)

On Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels host a Salute to Country Queens and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a Metallic Cowgirl/boy hat presented by Kings Dominion.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.