Home Bob Good appears to have a Republican primary challenger gearing up for 2024
Govt & Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good appears to have a Republican primary challenger gearing up for 2024

Chris Graham
Published date:

bob goodBob Good backdoored Denver Riggleman in 2020 to hijack the Fifth District Republican congressional nomination from the one-term incumbent.

Now Good is having to watch his back against a backdoor challenge coming his way.

Politico reported on Friday that John McGuire, currently a member of the House of Delegates, running for a seat in the State Senate, loyal MAGA Republican, is expected to announce his interest in the Fifth District congressional seat in the coming weeks.

Ambitious guy, that McGuire, trying to climb the ladder a few steps at a time.

McGuire, who was also present for the Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021, but says he wasn’t actually at the Capitol for the attempted coup, could have a lineup of heavy hitters on his side – think: Donald Trump, who you would expect to be butthurt over Good flipping his presidential endorsement to put his weight behind the flailing Ron DeSantis, and Kevin McCarthy, who was deposed from his brief term as House Speaker with Good being one of the eight Republicans whose votes forced him out.

“Really? I’m shocked,” McCarthy told Politico in response to a question about Good having a GOP opponent next year.

Asked if he might get involved in the race, McCarthy said: “I don’t know. I have to study all these. Prior to being the speaker, I couldn’t get engaged in races. But I’m a free agent now.”

Translation: oh, hell, yeah, he’s in.

Also in: the leader of the tinfoil-hat brigade, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who obviously doesn’t like what Good did in turning on Trump and McCarthy.

“Bob Good took Trump’s endorsement, ran on his name, ran on his policies and got elected. He also took all the fundraising that Kevin McCarthy worked hard to give him, happily took that money. Then he turns his back on everybody and stabs people in the back and the front. And is it a surprise he’s facing a primary challenger? Not at all,” Greene told Politico.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

