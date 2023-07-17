Countries
Blue Ridge Health District offers tips to keep your pets cool this summer
Blue Ridge Health District offers tips to keep your pets cool this summer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
dog with head outside car window
(© Mat Hayward – stock.adobe.com)

As things heat up outside this summer, the Blue Ridge Health District reminds you to be sure to look out for your pets.

To keep your pet safe and cool, BRHD provided some tips.

Tips to keep your pets cool

  • Never leave pets in the car, even with the windows cracked or rolled down
  • Make sure pets have access to plenty of water and shady places when outdoors
  • Keep paws off hot pavement
  • Avoid exercising with your pet outside on extremely hot days
  • Know the signs of heat stroke

To learn more about how to help your animals deal with the heat, click here.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

