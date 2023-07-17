Blue Ridge Health District offers tips to keep your pets cool this summer

As things heat up outside this summer, the Blue Ridge Health District reminds you to be sure to look out for your pets.

To keep your pet safe and cool, BRHD provided some tips.

Tips to keep your pets cool

Never leave pets in the car, even with the windows cracked or rolled down

Make sure pets have access to plenty of water and shady places when outdoors

Keep paws off hot pavement

Avoid exercising with your pet outside on extremely hot days

Know the signs of heat stroke

To learn more about how to help your animals deal with the heat, click here.