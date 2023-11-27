No ‘Barbie 2’: Biggest movie of 2023, ‘Barbie,’ will not return in sequel

Film success is based upon how much a movie brings in at theaters, and highly grossing films usually mean a sequel in the future.

But the 2023 film about Mattel’s “Barbie” surprised everyone by grossing $1.44 billion at the box office.

And fans are disappointed to learn that a sequel is not going to happen.

Actress and producer Margot Robbie, who brought the doll to life alongside Ryan Gosling’s “Ken,” informed news outlets this weekend that the film was never intended to become a trilogy.

In July, director Greta Gerwig told the New York Times she did not plan to make a sequel.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did,” she told The Times.

“Barbie” beat “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and became 2023’s biggest movie.

According to Business Insider, “Barbie” is also Warner Brothers’ most successful film released domestically and worldwide.