Ben Cline, for some reason, is getting thousands in political donations from Big Sugar

According to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline’s reelection campaign has received contributions from the following donors since March 12:

Amalgamated Sugar Company Political Action Committee (Idaho): $2,000

Western Sugar Cooperative PAC (Colorado): $1,000

Minn-Dak Farmers Sugar Cooperative PAC (North Dakota): $2,500

American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (Minnesota): $5,000

Florida Sugar Cane League PAC (District of Columbia): $1,000

Michigan Sugar Company Growers Political Action Committee (Michigan): $1,000

American Sugar Cane League of USA (Political Action Committee (Louisiana): $2,000

Is it possible that all this sugar-connected generosity is related to Cline’s membership on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies? And his membership on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust? And the fact that the U.S. government subsidizes the American sugar industry by creating artificially high prices?

At any rate, given Big Sugar’s sudden infatuation with Cline, I would like to suggest the congressman adopt this tune as his 2024 campaign theme song:

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.