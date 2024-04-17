Countries
Home Ben Cline, for some reason, is getting thousands in political donations from Big Sugar
Politics, US & World

Ben Cline, for some reason, is getting thousands in political donations from Big Sugar

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

According to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline’s reelection campaign has received contributions from the following donors since March 12:

  • Amalgamated Sugar Company Political Action Committee (Idaho): $2,000
  • Western Sugar Cooperative PAC (Colorado): $1,000
  • Minn-Dak Farmers Sugar Cooperative PAC (North Dakota): $2,500
  • American Crystal Sugar Company Political Action Committee (Minnesota): $5,000
  • Florida Sugar Cane League PAC (District of Columbia): $1,000
  • Michigan Sugar Company Growers Political Action Committee (Michigan): $1,000
  • American Sugar Cane League of USA (Political Action Committee (Louisiana): $2,000

Is it possible that all this sugar-connected generosity is related to Cline’s membership on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies? And his membership on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust? And the fact that the U.S. government subsidizes the American sugar industry by creating artificially high prices?

At any rate, given Big Sugar’s sudden infatuation with Cline, I would like to suggest the congressman adopt this tune as his 2024 campaign theme song:

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

