Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsauthor to speak on first lady edith wilson at woodrow wilson presidential library
Local

Author to speak on First Lady Edith Wilson at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photos courtesy of WWPL.

Author Rebecca Boggs Roberts will discuss her book about First Lady Edith Wilson on Monday, April 27, at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

“UNTOLD POWER: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson” explores the life of a beautiful, brilliant, charismatic, catty and calculating woman, whose personal quest for influence reshaped the position of First Lady into one of political prominence.

Roberts will speak at 7 p.m. at the Library and Research Center at 235 E Beverley St, Staunton, Va. The book talk will also be available via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested online. Donations are encouraged but not required and may be made at the registration link.

An award-winning educator, author and speaker, Roberts is a leading historian of American women’s suffrage and civic participation. Her other books include: “Suffragists in Washington, DC: The 1913 Parade and the Fight for the Vote” and “The Suffragist Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World, and Historic Congressional Cemetery.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Raphine woman charged with sexual assault of minor in Staunton, Augusta County
2 Access to abortion care, miscarriage management meds threatened by court ruling
3 Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday
4 Class of ’21 ‘Hoos in the NBA: Catching up with Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff
5 Virginia needs to replace Nick Jackson: Sintim breaks down the guys expected to fill his shoes

Latest News

Rodney Williams
Local

Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography

Crystal Graham
kyle getter
Sports

Report: Virginia basketball assistant coach reportedly leaving for another job

Chris Graham

Building on reporting from Jerry Ratcliffe, I’m also hearing that there is talk around the Virginia basketball program that assistant coach Kyle Getter has told players that he is leaving to take another job.

trump desantis
U.S./World

Bait and switch, voter suppression: It’s the Trump-DeSantis anti-democracy way

Tom H. Hastings

Frank Luntz was an infamous Republican operative, arguably the most skilled focus group designer for the right in our political history.

wildflowers
Culture

Nature Foundation at Wintergreen celebrates four decades of wildflower symposium

Crystal Graham
beer baseball game
Sports

Some MLB teams are extending beer sales because of quicker games: Does this make sense?

Chris Graham
Virginia

Gov. Youngkin provides update on Partnership for Petersburg

Rebecca Barnabi
powerball virginia lottery
Virginia

$162.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket bought in Virginia remains unclaimed

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy