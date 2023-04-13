Author to speak on First Lady Edith Wilson at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Author Rebecca Boggs Roberts will discuss her book about First Lady Edith Wilson on Monday, April 27, at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

“UNTOLD POWER: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson” explores the life of a beautiful, brilliant, charismatic, catty and calculating woman, whose personal quest for influence reshaped the position of First Lady into one of political prominence.

Roberts will speak at 7 p.m. at the Library and Research Center at 235 E Beverley St, Staunton, Va. The book talk will also be available via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested online. Donations are encouraged but not required and may be made at the registration link.

An award-winning educator, author and speaker, Roberts is a leading historian of American women’s suffrage and civic participation. Her other books include: “Suffragists in Washington, DC: The 1913 Parade and the Fight for the Vote” and “The Suffragist Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World, and Historic Congressional Cemetery.”