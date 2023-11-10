Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County: Tillman Road to close next week for culvert repair work
Local

Augusta County: Tillman Road to close next week for culvert repair work

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Tillman Road (Forest Service Road 101) in Augusta County will be closed November 14 to 16, 2023, to replace multiple culverts between mile post 2.8-2.85.

The road will reopen to traffic when the repair work is complete. Access to the Narrowback trail system may be limited while the work is completed.
“Thank you for your patience as we work to improve road conditions and safety on this well-traveled road,” Deputy District Ranger Gregg Slezak said.
For more information, please contact the North River Ranger District at 540-432-0187 or go online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia, hosed by College Football Playoff-conscious ACC, falls at #11 Louisville, 31-24
2 Lack of rain fueling wildfires throughout Virginia; all outdoor burning should be delayed
3 Suspect sought in alleged Augusta County road rage incident, assault with firearm
4 Preview: Virginia faces Florida on Friday in Charlotte in first test of season
5 Youngkin, incredibly, thinks he can get Democrats to work with him on abortion ban

Latest News

Arts/Culture, Local, News

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts 3rd Annual Lantern Walk, fundraiser Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
uva football
Football, Sports

Why is Virginia 2-8 this season? The devil is in the details

Chris Graham

On the one hand, Virginia’s 31-24 loss at #11 Louisville on Thursday was … just weird.

home monitor equipment
Police, Virginia

Virginia halfway house and director guilty of wire fraud; failed to monitor home confinement offenders

Crystal Graham

The former president and director of a halfway house pled guilty Thursday to making false statements and committing wire fraud.

china
Politics, Tech, U.S.

Senators express concern of U.S. reliance on Chinese batteries to Department of Energy

Rebecca Barnabi
traffic rain weather road
Climate, Politics, U.S.

Lawmakers ready to reauthorize legislation for U.S. forecasting, emergency preparedness

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

Research at VCU suggests promising new treatment option for pancreatic cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
aew full gear
Pro Wrestling, Sports

AEW limping toward ‘Full Gear’: Hey, there’s nowhere to go but up from here

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy