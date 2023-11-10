Augusta County: Tillman Road to close next week for culvert repair work

Tillman Road (Forest Service Road 101) in Augusta County will be closed November 14 to 16, 2023, to replace multiple culverts between mile post 2.8-2.85.

The road will reopen to traffic when the repair work is complete. Access to the Narrowback trail system may be limited while the work is completed.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to improve road conditions and safety on this well-traveled road,” Deputy District Ranger Gregg Slezak said.