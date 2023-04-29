Countries
Augusta County Sheriff's Office leads search for missing, possibly endangered Crimora woman
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing, possibly endangered Crimora woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

Joann Lorraine JonesThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old female.

Joann Lorraine Jones was last seen on Friday at approximately 11:30 a.m. leaving her home in Crimora.

She could possibly be driving a silver 2021 Nissan Versa with VA registration TSX-2705.

Jones was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

