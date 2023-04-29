Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing, possibly endangered Crimora woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old female.

Joann Lorraine Jones was last seen on Friday at approximately 11:30 a.m. leaving her home in Crimora.

She could possibly be driving a silver 2021 Nissan Versa with VA registration TSX-2705.

Jones was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.