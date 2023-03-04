Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news augusta county sheriffs office issues warning on scam circuit court calls
Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office issues warning on scam circuit court calls

Chris Graham
Published:
scam business
(© WavebreakMediaMicro – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of scam phone calls received by county residents that use a spoofed phone number that is made to appear to be coming from the Augusta County Circuit Court.

According to ACSO, the caller states that there is an active arrest warrant for you, and you need to deposit funds in a PNC Bank account, for which the caller provides instructions to complete the transaction

The sheriff’s office advises those who receive such calls not to give out any personal information or bank account information, wire money, transfer money to another account or get gift cards or money orders for anyone that calls claiming to be law enforcement or from a local, state or federal agencies.

These offices will never call asking for this kind of information nor provide instructions for wiring or depositing monies.

Once this money is transferred or deposited, it is most likely out of the country and is gone.

In this case today, the scammers demanded $5,900.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

fox news
U.S./World

FEC complaint: Fox gave confidential Biden campaign info to Trump

Chris Graham
missing person
Local

Albemarle County Police seek information on two missing juveniles

Chris Graham

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe and 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe.

richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police announce arrest in Feb. 2 slaying on West Broad Street

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have arrested the suspect in the February homicide in an alley near West Broad Street.

U.S./World

Reform of Section 230, holding media companies accountable for misuse, reintroduced in Congress

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Jefferson Foundation Medal recipients include LGBTQ hero attorneys from India

Rebecca Barnabi
the country gentlemen tribute band
Culture

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band returns to Harrisonburg March 11

Crystal Graham
jim wood facebook
Local

City Council members, city residents, urge Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy