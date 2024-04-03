Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County sets April 17 public hearing on advertised fiscal year 2025 budget
Local, Politics

Augusta County sets April 17 public hearing on advertised fiscal year 2025 budget

Chris Graham
Published date:
government money
(© jackson – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing for the fiscal year 2024-2025 advertised budget at a special meeting on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

For general budget information, you can go to www.augustacountyva.gov/budget and find links to current and past budget documents, including the FY25 Budget engagement page.

Budget overview

The big-ticket items among the $12.4 million in increased spending in the recommended budget include:

  • Courthouse debt service: $4.1 million
  • Middle River Regional Jail operational funding: $2.5 million
  • Capital funding: $1.6 million
  • 16 new positions for fire-rescue: $1.0 million
  • Allocation for new school buses: $615,000

From the 2024 reassessment of real estate, the total assessed value of real estate property increased over last year’s values by 51.3 percent.

The lowered, or equalized, tax rate, which would levy the same amount of real estate tax revenue as last year, is 42 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The proposed tax rate for FY25 is a rate of 52 cents per $100 of assessed value, which represents a 10 cents per $100, or 23.8 percent, increase over the real property revenue calculated at the equalized rate.

A 52-cent real property tax rate would increase general fund revenues by $12 million.

The other $400,000 in extra revenues in the advertised budget would come from an increase in the cigarette tax to 30 cents per pack.

How to give them hell

There are several ways to weigh in on the budget:

You can also sign up for e-notices for the budget and county finance at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/e-notices – check the topic for ‘Administration, Policy, Finance.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: 44-year-old Waynesboro man dead in single-vehicle accident Monday
2 Someone in Virginia wins $1M Powerball; jackpot increases to $1.09B
3 Augusta County, facing flood of FOIA requests, throwing more money at the problem
4 It’s not looking like Virginia is going to lose anybody to the portal: Is this a good thing?
5 Mailbag: How does WWE book Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock at Wrestlemania?

Latest News

michael o'connell nc state uva
Sports

Virginia’s season, in a weird way, lives on a little through NC State’s surprise Final Four run

Chris Graham
farmer with umbrella
Climate, US & World

Expert: More needs to be done to address high-risk drinking among aging farmers

Crystal Graham

Operating a farm is stressful to aging farmers and their families, according to an expert from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

richmond prescription drug affordability board tour
Health, Politics, Virginia

Virginians continue to call on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to create Prescription Drug Affordability Board

Crystal Graham

A group of advocates met in Richmond today to call on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to sign a bill to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

Bowman Hall exterior
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College celebrates 144 years with faculty, student awards on Founder’s Day

Rebecca Barnabi
heather heyer way unite the right rally charlottesville virginia
US & World

Oklahoma man who participated in Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville loses election

Crystal Graham
tornado storm
Climate, Virginia

Weather Alert: Tornadoes, hail possible in parts of Virginia Wednesday afternoon

Crystal Graham
uva ugonna nnanna
Sports

UVA O lineman Ugonna Nnanna looking to get back in starting lineup after rough 2023

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status