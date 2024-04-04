Countries
Augusta County man faces additional charges in injury of two-month-old infant
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County man faces additional charges in injury of two-month-old infant

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Malik O’Bryan Strother
Submitted/Malik O’Bryan Strother

A two-month-old infant who is being treated for injuries sustained on March 21 is now in stable condition, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Malik O’Bryan Strother, 25, of Mount Sidney, was arrested for alleged child abuse on March 23.

Strother was charged with 40.1-103, cruelty and injury to children, after Augusta County emergency personnel responded to a call for an infant who had reportedly drowned.

Once on scene on the 100 block of Valley View Drive in Mount Sidney, life-saving measures were performed before the infant was transported to Augusta Health, and later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the child’s injuries and concluded that the injuries were likely the result of child abuse and not drowning. Strother’s relationship to the child has not been disclosed.

The Augusta County grand jury met on March 25.

Two additional charges were obtained from the grand jury on Strother.

The two additional charges are:

  • 18.2-51, Felonious assault
  • 18.2-371.1, Abuse and neglect of children with injury

Strother is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Published date: March 25, 2024 | 2:25 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

