Augusta County man faces additional charges in injury of two-month-old infant

A two-month-old infant who is being treated for injuries sustained on March 21 is now in stable condition, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Malik O’Bryan Strother, 25, of Mount Sidney, was arrested for alleged child abuse on March 23.

Strother was charged with 40.1-103, cruelty and injury to children, after Augusta County emergency personnel responded to a call for an infant who had reportedly drowned.

Once on scene on the 100 block of Valley View Drive in Mount Sidney, life-saving measures were performed before the infant was transported to Augusta Health, and later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the child’s injuries and concluded that the injuries were likely the result of child abuse and not drowning. Strother’s relationship to the child has not been disclosed.

The Augusta County grand jury met on March 25.

Two additional charges were obtained from the grand jury on Strother.

The two additional charges are:

18.2-51, Felonious assault

18.2-371.1, Abuse and neglect of children with injury

Strother is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Published date: March 25, 2024 | 2:25 pm