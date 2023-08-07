Countries
Augusta County deputy injured in hit-and-run involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 81
Local, Police

Augusta County deputy injured in hit-and-run involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 81

Chris Graham
Published date:
augusta county deputy hit and run
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

An Augusta County sheriff’s deputy escaped with his life after his patrol cruiser was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer in a hit-and-run on Interstate 81 Sunday night.

The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene and is the subject of what you can imagine is a very pointed investigation by local authorities.

“I am thankful that our deputy survived this horrific incident and I am thankful for the quick and professional response by the Virginia Department of Transportation workers, the Virginia State Police, Augusta County Fire Rescue, Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department – Station 25, and the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was traveling northbound on I-81 near the 220 mile marker at 9:48 p.m. when his Ford Explorer was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The initial impact pushed the Ford Explorer approximately 100 feet down the interstate and into a VDOT work truck, striking the energy-absorbing bumper on the VDOT truck, and spinning the deputy’s cruiser around.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop and fled on Interstate 81.

VDOT workers at the scene assisted the deputy, who was injured and unable to radio for help due to the severe damage to his patrol unit.

The deputy was transported to Augusta Health where he was treated for his injuries, which were reportedly minor in nature.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run investigation is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police, Area 17 Office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

