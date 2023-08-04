Countries
Augusta County: Appraisal team expanding work week to include Saturdays
Local

Augusta County: Appraisal team expanding work week to include Saturdays

Crystal Graham
Published date:
augusta county appraiser
Submitted photo

Real estate reassessments will move to a six day a week operation in Augusta County starting on Saturday.

According to an alert from the county, the appraisal team from the Wampler-Eanes firm will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Appraisers will wear identification cards issued by the county and have signs on their vehicles identifying themselves as reassessment employees.

Property owners in the Stuarts Draft area can expect to see appraisers conducting field inspection of real estate parcels on Saturday.

The Code of Virginia mandates that a general reassessment be conducted by the county.  Reassessment is the process by which the assessed value of real estate property held by citizens, businesses and industries within the county boundaries is revised to reflect fair market value.

Adjustments in value are necessary to reflect the current real estate market in order to more equitably distribute the tax burden among the citizens of Augusta County.

The last reassessment was effective Jan. 1, 2019.  The next reassessment will be effective January 1, 2024.

To learn more about the reassessment process and to subscribe to updates in the process, visit the county project webpage at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/reassessment.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

