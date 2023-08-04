Augusta County: Appraisal team expanding work week to include Saturdays

Real estate reassessments will move to a six day a week operation in Augusta County starting on Saturday.

According to an alert from the county, the appraisal team from the Wampler-Eanes firm will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Appraisers will wear identification cards issued by the county and have signs on their vehicles identifying themselves as reassessment employees.

Property owners in the Stuarts Draft area can expect to see appraisers conducting field inspection of real estate parcels on Saturday.

The Code of Virginia mandates that a general reassessment be conducted by the county. Reassessment is the process by which the assessed value of real estate property held by citizens, businesses and industries within the county boundaries is revised to reflect fair market value.

Adjustments in value are necessary to reflect the current real estate market in order to more equitably distribute the tax burden among the citizens of Augusta County.

The last reassessment was effective Jan. 1, 2019. The next reassessment will be effective January 1, 2024.

To learn more about the reassessment process and to subscribe to updates in the process, visit the county project webpage at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/reassessment.