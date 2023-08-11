Countries
August 11 serves as reminder for Virginia 811, a tool for homeowners before you dig
Virginia

August 11 serves as reminder for Virginia 811, a tool for homeowners before you dig

Crystal Graham
Published date:
digging in yard
(© Alena – stock.adobe.com)

August 11 is 811 day, a day in the Commonwealth where Virginians are reminded about the importance of contacting Virginia 811 before you dig.

Virginia 811 is the one-call notification center created by Virginia’s utilities to protect their underground facilities from damage, prevent the interruption of service to customers and to avert mishap or injury to people or property while digging.

Contacting Virginia 811 and having your underground utilities located and marked is a free and simple process, according to the State Corporation Commission.

If you will be excavating at a single address, go online at www.va811.com to enter your request for the marking of utility lines.

This online service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You may also call 8-1-1 Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding state and national holidays.

Emergency notification service is available 24/7, 365 days a year as well.

To learn more Virginia’s underground utility damage prevention program, contact the State Corporation Commission’s Division of Utility and Railroad Safety at (804) 371-9980 or visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/Utility-Railroad-Safety.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

