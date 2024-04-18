Attorney General Merrick Garland puts Ben Cline in his place

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline regularly makes a fool of himself at House committee hearings with his partisan questions designed to score political points rather than elicit information.

Such was the case when Cline interrogated Attorney General Merrick Garland and tried to make an issue of President Biden’s alleged mental impairment.

Cline: Have you ever seen evidence of impairment in your meetings with the president?

Garland: I’m sorry. I’ve testified, and I’ll repeat again what I just said.

Cline: Well, that’s different than my question.

Garland: Well, I have seen the president effectively guide the members of the department, of his cabinet and his military through …

Cline: But you won’t say you’ve ever seen any impairment on his part?

Garland: The president has no impairment. The president …

Cline: You’ve never seen any.

Garland: I don’t know how many ways I can say this. I have complete confidence in the president, and I reject your characterization.

What makes this darkly amusing is that while Cline seeks to raise concerns about Biden’s mental fitness, he enthusiastically endorsed Donald Trump, whose cognitive decline is plain for everyone to see almost every time he appears in public– for another four years as president.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.