Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Attorney General Merrick Garland puts Ben Cline in his place
Politics, US & World

Attorney General Merrick Garland puts Ben Cline in his place

Gene Zitver
Published date:
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline regularly makes a fool of himself at House committee hearings with his partisan questions designed to score political points rather than elicit information.

Such was the case when Cline interrogated Attorney General Merrick Garland and tried to make an issue of President Biden’s alleged mental impairment.

Cline: Have you ever seen evidence of impairment in your meetings with the president?

Garland: I’m sorry. I’ve testified, and I’ll repeat again what I just said.

Cline: Well, that’s different than my question.

Garland: Well, I have seen the president effectively guide the members of the department, of his cabinet and his military through …

Cline: But you won’t say you’ve ever seen any impairment on his part?

Garland: The president has no impairment. The president …

Cline: You’ve never seen any.

Garland: I don’t know how many ways I can say this. I have complete confidence in the president, and I reject your characterization.

What makes this darkly amusing is that while Cline seeks to raise concerns about Biden’s mental fitness, he enthusiastically endorsed Donald Trump, whose cognitive decline is plain for everyone to see almost every time he appears in public– for another four years as president.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver

Top News

1 Political football over Virginia state budget will delay funding for local services, schools
2 New Virginia law allowing direct NIL payments will be a game-changer for UVA
3 Oklahoma raises issue over trans woman Nyla Rose wrestling on AEW ‘Dynamite’
4 Shonn Bell comes back home as new football coach at Waynesboro High School
5 ‘Unacceptable’: Virginia AG pushes Biden administration on missing migrant children

Latest News

Staunton Historic Garden Week 2024
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton to celebrate Historic Garden Week with walking tour of Ridgeview Road on Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
mark warner
Politics, US & World

Mark Warner on Ukraine aid: ‘I urge the House to act swiftly to get this done’

Chris Graham

A package of bills backed by embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson that includes $61 billion in long-awaited military and economic aid to Ukraine should get up-or-down votes this weekend.

government money
Politics, Sports

New Virginia law allowing direct NIL payments will be a game-changer for UVA

Chris Graham

Fans of the money sports at UVA have been frustrated at what they have perceived as inaction on the part of Carla Williams, the athletics director at UVA, with respect to NIL. Turns out, Williams was actually being proactive.

new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate 100th anniversary, Independent Bookstore Day

Rebecca Barnabi
shonn bell
Schools, Sports

Shonn Bell comes back home as new football coach at Waynesboro High School

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Local

American Shakespeare Center invites public to free day of celebrating Bard’s 460th birthday

Rebecca Barnabi
college basketball money NIL
Politics, Sports

New Virginia law will allow colleges, universities to directly pay student-athletes via NIL

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status