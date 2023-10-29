Countries
Annual Care Fair returns to the Rockfish Valley Community Center on Nov. 9

Crystal Graham
seniors in classroom
(© JackF – stock.adobe.com)

The annual Care Fair returns to Afton on Nov. 9 to provide resources to seniors on aging issues including health care and legal concerns. More than 100 participants took part in the event last year.

More than 30 vendors, professionals and organizations will participate in the fair for seniors, families and caregivers in Nelson County.

Presentations will include:

  • Elder Law by Doris Gelbman, attorney
  • Senior Care by Dr. Richard Lindsay, Emeritus Professor of Internal Medicine and Family Practice and former head of the section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Virginia Health Sciences Center

The Blue Ridge Medical Center will have their mobile clinic offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccines to individuals who bring their insurance card.

Information about nutrition, socialization and insurance counseling will be provided by Jefferson Area Board for Aging.

Virginia Navigator will share about various databases that can aid seniors, adults with disabilities, caregivers and veterans in locating support. F

Ben Shaw and colleagues will provide education about how to navigate the variety of resources available for veterans.

The Care Fair is being held at the Rockfish Valley Community Center at 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. The fair will run from 1-4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Stay Wintergreen, JABA and RVCC.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

