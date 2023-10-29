Annual Care Fair returns to the Rockfish Valley Community Center on Nov. 9

The annual Care Fair returns to Afton on Nov. 9 to provide resources to seniors on aging issues including health care and legal concerns. More than 100 participants took part in the event last year.

More than 30 vendors, professionals and organizations will participate in the fair for seniors, families and caregivers in Nelson County.

Presentations will include:

Elder Law by Doris Gelbman, attorney

Senior Care by Dr. Richard Lindsay, Emeritus Professor of Internal Medicine and Family Practice and former head of the section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Virginia Health Sciences Center

The Blue Ridge Medical Center will have their mobile clinic offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccines to individuals who bring their insurance card.

Information about nutrition, socialization and insurance counseling will be provided by Jefferson Area Board for Aging.

Virginia Navigator will share about various databases that can aid seniors, adults with disabilities, caregivers and veterans in locating support. F

Ben Shaw and colleagues will provide education about how to navigate the variety of resources available for veterans.

The Care Fair is being held at the Rockfish Valley Community Center at 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. The fair will run from 1-4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Stay Wintergreen, JABA and RVCC.