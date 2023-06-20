Albemarle County Police say shooting on Rio Hill Drive being investigated as homicide

Albemarle County Police are treating a shots fired incident in the 1600 block of Rio Hill Drive on Tuesday as a homicide.

There is one deceased victim; their identity is not being released at this time.

One suspect remains at large, with police presence continued in the area as officers seek their whereabouts.

Based on preliminary information, police believe this is a domestic-related incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicide and updates will be sent as they become available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.