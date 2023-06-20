Countries
newsalbemarle county police say shooting on rio hill drive being investigated as homicide
Local

Albemarle County Police say shooting on Rio Hill Drive being investigated as homicide

Chris Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police are treating a shots fired incident in the 1600 block of Rio Hill Drive on Tuesday as a homicide.

There is one deceased victim; their identity is not being released at this time.

One suspect remains at large, with police presence continued in the area as officers seek their whereabouts.

Based on preliminary information, police believe this is a domestic-related incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicide and updates will be sent as they become available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

