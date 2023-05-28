Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsalbemarle county police pursuit ends with driver passenger in custody
Local

Albemarle County Police pursuit ends with driver, passenger in custody

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A dangerous police pursuit that had a fleeing driver driving the wrong way onto on-ramps and running red lights ended without injury and with two people in custody.

Hunter Lang Brown, 37, was the driver fleeing Albemarle County Police on Wednesday evening.

Police had received information on the location of a wanted individual, Melinda Ann Collier, 45, who was a passenger in Brown’s vehicle.

ACPD officers attempted a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, and Brown refused to stop and fled onto Monacan Trail.

Police used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s tires, but Brown continued on into Charlottesville before the chase came to an end back in the county on Georgetown Road.

Brown and Collier are being held at Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County leader: Animal shelter has illegally been assessing civil fees on pet owners
2 Staunton approves plan to move Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to West End
3 Former UVA players address how Tony Bennett’s style of play could be a recruiting challenge
4 AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ Preview: Rundown of least-anticipated PPV in AEW history
5 Trump Supreme Court rolls back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands

Latest News

elizabeth massie writer author
Culture

Augusta County author Elizabeth Massie to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Crystal Graham
PATCH summer camp harrisonburg police department
Culture

Summer camp gives teens behind-the-scenes look at police department, teaches five core values

Crystal Graham

The summer P.A.T.C.H. camp is returning this year as the Harrisonburg Police Department seeks future leaders to join the week-long camp.

ivy creek foundation logo
Culture

June Ivy Talk to focus on African American cemeteries in Central Virginia

Crystal Graham

The June Ivy Talk will focus on African American cemeteries in Central Virginia as well as information crucial to the stories of the Black families who lived and worked in the area for hundreds of years.

albemarle county police department new officers
Local

Albemarle County Police welcomes five new officers to the department

Crystal Graham
deflated basketball
Sports

Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Chris Graham
vsu bulldozer damage
Virginia

Petersburg man in custody after stealing bulldozer, going on rampage

Chris Graham
vietnam war memorial
U.S./World

Remembering Americans: Parents mourn hero son killed in Vietnam in 1968

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy