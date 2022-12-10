Menu
Albemarle County: Police investigating thefts from multiple stores at Shops at Stonefield
News

Albemarle County: Police investigating thefts from multiple stores at Shops at Stonefield



suspects
Photos: Albemarle County Police

Albemarle County Police are searching for several individuals who stole items from multiple stores within the Shops at Stonefield on Saturday afternoon.

The call to police came as an assault in progress at a Shops at Stonefield store at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim who had been assaulted, and Albemarle County Fire Rescue was dispatched and provided treatment to the victim on scene.

Through the investigation, it was determined that several individuals had been stealing from multiple stores within the Shops at Stonefield.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-977-9041 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].



