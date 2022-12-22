Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county person found dead with multiple gunshots in car in barboursville area
News & Views

Albemarle County: Person found dead with multiple gunshots in car in Barboursville area

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police say the investigation points to the incident as being isolated with no larger threat to the public, but they’re not releasing any additional details that would explain why.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The matter came to the attention of authorities through a report to 911 at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.

The 5200 block of Stony Point Road – Route 20 – is in a rural part of Albemarle County known for its proximity to several well-known vineyards.

Stony Point Road was closed to traffic for several hours overnight as Albemarle County Police units processed evidence at the scene.

The road is now open to traffic.

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-269-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

charcuterie board

Methods to make Christmas leftovers last for days, weeks, months
Crystal Graham
firefighters

Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire
Chris Graham

Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24.

icy power lines

SVEC: Be prepared for potential outages with ice storm, stay clear of power lines
Crystal Graham

With another winter-weather system impacting the region, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative encourages members to be prepared in case outages occur. 

snow shovel

What you need to do to prepare your family for severe winter weather
Crystal Graham
police

Selfie, purple shoes, NASA sweatshirt lead to convictions in Hampton Roads robberies
Crystal Graham
jennifer mcclellan

Jennifer McClellan wins Fourth District Democratic congressional nomination
Chris Graham
acc football

ACC Football recruiting roundup: Miami, again, shines on signing day
Chris Graham