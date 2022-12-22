Albemarle County: Person found dead with multiple gunshots in car in Barboursville area

A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police say the investigation points to the incident as being isolated with no larger threat to the public, but they’re not releasing any additional details that would explain why.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The matter came to the attention of authorities through a report to 911 at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.

The 5200 block of Stony Point Road – Route 20 – is in a rural part of Albemarle County known for its proximity to several well-known vineyards.

Stony Point Road was closed to traffic for several hours overnight as Albemarle County Police units processed evidence at the scene.

The road is now open to traffic.

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-269-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].