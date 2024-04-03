Countries
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County outbuilding ‘total loss’ after overnight fire on 5th Street

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

A structure fire to an outbuilding on Wednesday in Albemarle County resulted in a total loss.

According to the Albemarle County Fire Rescue, career and volunteer units were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street at 12:24 a.m. on April 3.

The first apparatus arrived on scene within six minutes after dispatch to discover an outbuilding fully engulfed in fire.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

