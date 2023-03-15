Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county man charged in hit and run that injured school employee
Local

Albemarle County man charged in hit-and-run that injured school employee

Chris Graham
Published:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A school employee directing traffic was struck on Hydraulic Road on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of a 75-year-old Albemarle County man.

Donald Ralph Navone was arrested in the felony hit-and-run, which was reported at 4:15 p.m.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene by Albemarle County Fire Rescue. The suspect fled the scene, but bystanders were able to give responding officers a description of the vehicle and suspect.

After further investigation, officers located the white truck and its driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807 or Crimestoppers at [email protected] or 434-977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Must-Reads

1 Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
2 Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss
3 Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater
4 Waynesboro leaders don’t really want Jim Wood to step down: That was all kayfabe
5 Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Latest News

baseball
Sports

#14 Virginia cruises to chilly 20-5 mid-week win over George Washington

Chris Graham
ben vander plas
Sports

Virginia sure could use Ben Vander Plas against small-ball Furman

Chris Graham

Virginia’s first two games without Ben Vander Plas couldn’t have gone any better.

mike hollins
Sports

Mike Hollins joins teammates as full participant in first Virginia spring practice

Chris Graham

It’s been four months – to be precise, four months and a day – since a gunman opened fire on a charter bus returning from a UVA drama department field trip, killing three people, football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

tony bennett
Sports

Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why does UVA underperform come tournament time?

Chris Graham
russia
U.S./World

Russian military jet strikes U.S. military drone in international waters over Black Sea

Chris Graham
chris graham acc
Sports

Radio: AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

Chris Graham
svasc animal pet euthanization
Local

Animal advocates ask Waynesboro City Council to use tragic situation as catalyst for change

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy