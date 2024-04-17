Countries
Home Albemarle County: Foxfield Races Steeplechase spring event to be held April 27
Sports

Albemarle County: Foxfield Races Steeplechase spring event to be held April 27

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Foxfield Races Albemarle County Virginia
© Sanjay Suchak. Submitted by Foxfield Races.

Foxfield Races return to Albemarle County on Saturday, April 27, celebrating the 45th running of the Steeplechase racing event.

Foxfield is partnering with Camp Holiday Trails, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit that provides camp experiences to children ages 7-17 with medical needs. Camp Holiday Trails, which collectively received $111,629 from the 2022 and 2023 races, will once again be a recipient of support from race day proceeds.

The event will feature:

  • The Daniel Van Clief Memorial Stakes Race: The long-standing Daniel Van Clief Memorial Stakes Race will bring equine talent to Foxfield as they compete for the $75,000 purse. The hurdle race honors the history of one of Virginia’s most influential racing dynasties, named for the late D.G. “Danny” Van Clief, a 1970’s state legislator.
  • Good Night Shirt Sport of the Kings Stake Race: Foxfield will debut an additional stakes race named after consecutive Eclipse award-winning horse, Good Nigh Shirt, owned by Charlottesville native Harold “Sonny” Via, Jr. The stakes race has a $50,000 purse.

Foxfield Races will be held at 2215 Foxfield Track in Charlottesville.

Gates open at 9 a.m. The first race begins at 12:30 p.m.

Races run rain or shine.

Tickets are on sale now for $65 per person. Free admission for children ages 12 and under.

Tickets to the event are available online.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

