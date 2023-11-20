ACC Week 13 Power Rankings: Louisville clinches spot in Charlotte with tough win

No. 5 Florida State lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a major leg injury, and fell behind by two touchdowns to North Alabama in the first quarter.

A clearly emotional FSU team responded, scoring the game’s final 58 points in winning 58-13.

Backup Tate Rodemaker replaced Travis and was at the wheel for the remainder of the game.

Without Travis, the Seminoles will face a tough road the rest of the year.

FSU closes with rival Florida next week and then a Dec. 2 date in the ACC Championship game against Louisville.

Then what?

Will the CFP committee factor in a Travis-less FSQ squad in the closing CFP rankings?

Likely, they will.

Meanwhile, down in Coral Gables, Louisville used a late 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Plummer to win 38-31 over the Hurricanes.

Miami had one last Hail-Mary pass from midfield that was caught at the UL 5 as time expired.

The Cardinals caught a break on the Plummer TD pass as well.

Plummer connected with Kevin Coleman, who was wide open as two Miami defenders collided at full speed as the pass was in the air.

Coleman made the catch and raced down the sideline for an easy touchdown.

In other ACC games, Clemson and NC State continued their late surges with wins.

While it’s too late for either team to earn a trip to Charlotte, both teams have restored order in their respective fan bases.

Down to one week left in the regular season, here’s the skinny on the ACC Power Rankings.