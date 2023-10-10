ACC Power Rankings Week 6: Louisville gets statement win, ACC makes strong national stand 

Six weeks of college football is now in the books, and the battle for the top spots in the ACC is heating up.

The conference still sports three undefeated teams: Florida State, UNC and Louisville.

The Cardinals took center stage this past weekend and took full advantage, defeating Notre Dame. Five ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25, which includes Duke, which suffered its only loss last weekend against the Irish.

What a wild weekend around the league.

Early Saturday, all appeared like a normal Saturday in the ACC. But later, everything changed.

Miami, despite playing poorly against Georgia Tech, appeared to have survived a huge upset. But then, Miami went to sleep. In the closing seconds of the game, nursing a three-point lead, the ‘Canes only had to take a knee to win.

Instead, Miami elected to run the ball and, you guessed it, fumbled. Tech scored with one second left on a long TD pass to pull off an improbable win.

Meanwhile, Louisville got a huge win, defeating Notre Dame soundly, 33-20. Louisville moves to 6-0 under first year coach Jeff Brohm, and is a serious contender in the ACC.

Here’s a peek at how things look at the halfway point in the season.