Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
ACC Power Rankings Week 6: Louisville gets statement win, ACC makes strong national stand 
Football, Sports

ACC Power Rankings Week 6: Louisville gets statement win, ACC makes strong national stand 

Scott German
Published date:
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

Six weeks of college football is now in the books, and the battle for the top spots in the ACC is heating up.

The conference still sports three undefeated teams: Florida State, UNC and Louisville.

The Cardinals took center stage this past weekend and took full advantage, defeating Notre Dame. Five ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25, which includes Duke, which suffered its only loss last weekend against the Irish.

What a wild weekend around the league.

Early Saturday, all appeared like a normal Saturday in the ACC. But later, everything changed.

Miami, despite playing poorly against Georgia Tech, appeared to have survived a huge upset. But then, Miami went to sleep. In the closing seconds of the game, nursing a three-point lead, the ‘Canes only had to take a knee to win.

Instead, Miami elected to run the ball and, you guessed it, fumbled. Tech scored with one second left on a long TD pass to pull off an improbable win.

Meanwhile, Louisville got a huge win, defeating Notre Dame soundly, 33-20. Louisville moves to 6-0 under first year coach Jeff Brohm, and is a serious contender in the ACC.

Here’s a peek at how things look at the halfway point in the season.

  1. FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) ,FSU took care of business on Saturday, beating Virgina Tech 39-22. The Seminoles ran the ball well, and the defense never allowed the Hokies much momentum.
  2. Louisville (6-0, 3-0 ACC) Jeff Brohm continues to pay dividends for Louisville. The first-year Cardinals coach has Louisville at 6-0 after a dominating win over Notre Dame Saturday night. The Cardinals defense shut down the Irish offense, and UL running back Jawhar Jordan had an outstanding game.
  3. UNC (5-0, 2-0 ACC) The Tar Heels dropped a spot this week, despite dominating Syracuse. Drake Maye threw for 450 yards and continues to play his way up the NFL Draft charts.
  4. Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) Duke had a bye this week, and will host NC State this weekend.
  5. Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) It was not pretty against Wake Forest, but the Tigers posted their second consecutive conference win. The Tigers offense was uneven, but the defense continues to improve.
  6. NC State (4-2, 1-1 ACC) The Wolfpack made a QB change, and it paid off. MJ Morris got the starting nod for the first time this season. Morris paced NC State to a 48-41 win over Marshall.
  7. Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2 ACC) The Demon Deacons played well defensively against Clemson, but the offense sputtered for most of the game, losing 17-12.
  8. Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC) The Yellow Jackets took full advantage of the Miami meltdown, and escaped Miami with one of the most improbable wins in college football history.
  9. Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC) BC survived a strong test from Army. Eagle QB Thomas Castellanos had a great day running the ball. The Eagles are slowly showing improvement this season.
  10. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2 ACC) The Orange dropped their second straight game, getting crushed by UNC. After a 4-0 start, Syracuse is now facing the reality of a stronger schedule. The Orange faces FSU next.
  11. Miami (4-1, 0-1 ACC) Miami dropped six spots this week, all because of a mental lapse near the end of the game against GT. You simply can’tmake that mistake and be considered an upper-tier ACC team.
  12. Virginia Tech (2-4,1-1 ACC) The Hokies fought hard against FSU, but a hapless rush defense did them in. Seminoles running back Trey Benson rushed for 200 yards.
  13. Pitt (1-4, 0-2 ACC) Pitt had a bye week, and hosts Louisville this weekend.
  14. Virginia (1-5, 0-2 ACC) Virginia is no longer winless, beating William & Mary Saturday. After a slow start, UVA was able to post the win over FCS W&M.

Scott German

Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

Top News

1 Explainer: What’s going on in Israel, Gaza, and will the pain and suffering there ever end?
2 Two decades later, police still looking for answers in disappearance of Rachel Good
3 How much of Virginia’s 1-5 start in 2023 can we assign to what happened on Nov. 13?
4 Virginia unemployment rate remained unchanged in August at 2.5%, still below U.S. rate of 3.8%
5 Holiday light display returns to Virginia Beach boardwalk beginning Nov. 16

Latest News

Local, News

Sing for supper: Shenandoah Cabaret to perform at Hunger Symposium, raise food bank donations

Rebecca Barnabi
Edgar Allen Poe experience
Arts & Culture, Local

Edgar Allen Poe immersive experience debuts in Harrisonburg for Halloween

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Quilt Museum invites guests to take part in “The Edgar Allen Poe Experience” – an immersive theatrical production happening from Oct. 12-31.

tony elliott
Football, Sports

How much of Virginia’s 1-5 start in 2023 can we assign to what happened on Nov. 13?

Chris Graham

Virginia isn’t 1-5 this season, and 4-12 in a season and a half under second-year coach Tony Elliott, because of what happened last Nov. 13.

Virginia Beach boardwalk holiday lights
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Holiday light display returns to Virginia Beach boardwalk beginning Nov. 16

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Report Card: Better offensive line play from UVA O line sparks Muskett, run game

Chris Graham
Health, Local

Roanoke children’s hospital receives $2M donation from Southwest Virginia foundation

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg imap website permits
Local, Politics

Harrisonburg to connect community, visitor with tool to look up work with permits

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy