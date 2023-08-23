Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
ACC Network announces busy broadcast schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 football season
Sports

ACC Network announces busy broadcast schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 football season

Chris Graham
Published date:
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

The ACC Network will be all over the map for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season next week.

The schedule features six games, and “ACC Huddle” road shows in four cities, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 31, with the Wake Forest-Elon game.

“ACC PM” will also be on location for the Wake-Elon game, as well as setting up in Blacksburg on Friday ahead of the ODU-Virginia Tech game on Saturday, Sept. 2, and then being on-site for the Clemson-Duke game on Monday, Sept. 4.

“ACC Huddle” will go solo ahead of the Florida State-LSU game on Sunday, Sept. 3.

One more special feature: an alternate broadcast for the Clemson-Duke game in prime time on Labor Day.

Kelsey Riggs will anchor the “ACC Huddle” road shows from all four game sites in Week 1, joined by all or some combination of ACCN analysts – Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal. ACC Huddle on-site studio coverage will include pregame and postgame shows, as well as halftime and wraps segments.

Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum will also host weekday “ACC PM” shows from the three campus sites with live guests and discussions previewing the opening week of the ACC football season.

The weekend kicks off with Wake Forest hosting Elon (7 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 31. “ACC PM” (4 p.m.) and “ACC Huddle” (6 p.m. and 10 p.m.) will be live from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston Salem, N.C. before kickoff and for a postgame wrap-up.

Play-by-play voice Drew Carter and Dustin Fox will call the Demon Deacons’ matchup against the Phoenix.

On Friday, Packer and Tannebaum kick off two days of ACC Network coverage from Blacksburg with a three-hour “ACC PM,” leading into Miami’s home opener against Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m.

The 6 p.m. hour will feature live reports from ESPN’s David Hale, who will be covering the Hurricanes in South Florida.

Riggs and the “ACC Huddle” crew will host shows at 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. (postgame) on Saturday from Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium.

That night, the new “ACC Primetime Football” crew makes its debut as the Hokies host Old Dominion (8 p.m.). Veteran ACC football voice Wes Durham joins Tim Hasselbeck in the booth, while Tannebaum is the new sideline reporter.

Coverage of the Seminoles’ opener against LSU on Sept. 4 in Orlando will feature Riggs joined by Manuel, the former standout FSU quarterback, and Richt, who served as Florida State’s QB coach/offensive coordinator for a decade under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden.

ACCN puts a bow on Week 1 in Durham, N.C. on Sept. 4 with a look back at all the weekend’s games and plenty of pregame and postgame coverage of the marquee Labor Day primetime matchup between Clemson and Duke (8 p.m., ESPN).

“ACC PM” (4 p.m.) and “ACC Huddle” (7 and 11 p.m.) will be live from Wallace Wade Stadium for the conference clash, in addition to the Command Center presentation of the Tigers-Blue Devils game.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

Economy, Virginia

JOLTS data shows Virginia job market holding steady into latter half of 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
vmi
Sports

VMI releases full 2023-2024 basketball schedule

Chris Graham

VMI will open its SoCon basketball slate on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Wofford.

Op/Eds, Police, Politics

We’re all suspects in a DNA lineup, waiting to be matched with a crime

John Whitehead

Be warned: the DNA detectives are on the prowl.

soybeans in farmer's hands
Virginia

On-the-farm event provides ‘knowledge and resources needed to thrive in the agricultural landscape’

Rebecca Barnabi
family preparing salad
Events, Virginia

Attention foodies: Get a taste of Virginia at event added to State Fair lineup

Crystal Graham
staunton
Local, Politics

Staunton Democrats to host non-partisan candidate forum downtown on Sept. 12

Rebecca Barnabi
large animal vet melinda mccall author
Events, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host talk with large animal veterinarian Melinda McCall

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy