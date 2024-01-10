Aaron Rodgers, his tail between his legs, begs out of Kimmel-Epstein legal fight

Aaron Rodgers, of “flush the bullshit” recent fame, now wants you to believe that he didn’t say what he said last week about late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel.

“A lot of people, and I’m quoting myself, ‘A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out.’ End quote,” Rodgers said during his weekly load-up-some-more-bullshit appearance on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, by way of trying to walk things back.

Here we go.

“I was referring to the fact that if there is a list, which again hasn’t come out yet, this was just a deposition,” Rodgers said, who ostensibly graduated from Cal-Berkeley, which is, on paper, one of the nation’s top universities, though you’d be forgiven for wondering how.

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be,” Rodgers said. “So, for him to be upset about that, I get it. Did you watch the quote? Because that’s exactly what I said, verbatim, what I said, on the show.”

Thing is, Aaron, we all know exactly what you said, verbatim, on last week’s “Pat McAfee Show” in reference to Kimmel, and the then-pending court-ordered release of a list of associates of convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out” sure seems like Rodgers was wanting people to believe that Kimmel’s name would be on the list, to the point that McAfee distanced himself from Rodgers’ comment the next day, and ESPN put out a statement saying that Rodgers had “made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke,” and implied that Rodgers may not be a regular guest on the “Pat McAfee Show” going forward.

We could only be so lucky.

The feud between Kimmel and Rodgers dates back to jokes that Kimmel made on his show about Rodgers’ stance on COVID vaccinations, dating back to the time that Rodgers insinuated that he’d been vaccinated, then later revealed that, nah, I never actually said that, before launching into a rant on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

That episode led to Kimmel observing that “Aaron is a Karen.”

Specific to Epstein, then, Rodgers mused out loud last year that the government was set to release a report on UFOs as a way to distract from the anticipated release of another Epstein friends list.

Kimmel’s take there: “It might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

It might, indeed.

After trying, and failing, to convince us that he was being misquoted on the Kimmel-Epstein accusation, Rodgers used his time with McAfee this week to cite the “dozens of studies” that he says proves his argument that masking and getting vaccinated were ineffective against the coronavirus, and claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci had a “financial incentive” to push vaccines on the public.

“I don’t know why more people aren’t upset with that,” Rodgers said. “Everybody who lost people to COVID, everybody who dealt with the draconian measures, and that’s my last point, then, I just want to fucking move on.”

His idea of moving on was to move on to complaining about cancel culture.

Because, see, the issue isn’t him making stuff up out of the thin air about Jimmy Kimmel, and believing whatever he saw on Twitter from a former chiropractor claiming to have special insight into the dangers of COVID vaccines, it’s about, yeah, the media, which made him into a multimillionaire because of his ability to throw a ball in cold weather, trying to do him in because he does his own research.

“This is the game plan of the media. This is what they do. They try and cancel. And it’s not just me. It’s nowhere near just me,” Rodgers said.

Cue up the world’s smallest violin.

“I mean, you can look at all the different people who’ve been censored from the internet, especially during COVID,” Rodgers said. “They’re canceling everyone on the censorship, using the government to try and censor people. And if that doesn’t work, then they go to name-calling.”

Whines the guy who put Jimmy Kimmel on the Epstein friends list and had his buddy McAfee try to dismiss it as talking shit so that they wouldn’t both get sued back to the Stone Age.

Poor widdle Aa-won.