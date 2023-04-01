Countries

news5 virginia jumps out to big early lead coasts to 9 5 series opening win at virginia tech
Sports

#5 Virginia jumps out to big early lead, coasts to 9-5 series-opening win at Virginia Tech

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva virginia tech baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

A second-inning three-run homer by Ethan O’Donnell put fifth-ranked Virginia up 6-0, and the ‘Hoos coasted from there to a 9-5 win at Virginia Tech in the teams’ series opener on Friday night.

UVA (24-2, 8-2 ACC) jumped on Hokies ace Drue Hackenburg (1-4, 6.51 ERA) in the first. Jake Gelof started the uprising with an RBI double, and Kyle Teel’s sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Ethan Anderson pushed UVA’s lead to 3-0 in the top of the first.

Gelof, who was 3-for-5 with three RBI on the night, extended the Virginia lead to 8-0 in the fourth with a two-run double that scored O’Ferrall and O’Donnell.

Gelof has a team-high 40 RBI on the season.

Righthander Brian Edgington (5-0, 1.64 ERA) delivered his team-best third quality start of the season. He pitched six innings, did not allow a run and struck out eight batters.

Virginia Tech (15-10, 2-8 ACC) pushed two unearned runs across in the sixth inning to get on the scoreboard. The Hokies closed the gap to four in the eighth with a three-run homer by Bordy Donay.

The middle game of the three-game series is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Blacksburg. UVA will have lefthander Connelly Early (6-0) on the mound, and he will be opposed by righthander Griffin Green (1-1).

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

