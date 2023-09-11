2023 ACC Power Rankings: It’s all about Florida State, Miami, finally 

The ACC continued to make a statement of strength Saturday. Particularly against perceived big brother SEC.

In one of the big games over the weekend, Miami, despite following behind early, stormed back to crush SEC foe Texas A&M, 48-33.

The Miami win gave the ACC its fourth win over an SEC foe this season.

The Hurricanes capitalized on plenty of Aggie miscues, but still dominated most of the game. Miami sent a message that they will be a contender in the ACC and a spot in the CFP. Saturday, they looked the part.

Nearly every game in the ACC faced weather delays on Saturday’s Week 2 slate.

UNC survived another scare from Appalachian State, winning in OT, while Clemson overcame a slow start to crush Charleston Southern.

In Raleigh, NC State kept it close with Notre Dame for three quarters, while the score was close the game never appeared in doubt for the Fighting Irish, who extended their ACC win streak to 10.

So, here’s who moved up and down in this week’s ACC Power Rankings.

Author’s Note: The first two spots are how the suits at the ACC headquarters thought this would look 20 years ago.