Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
news17 year old arrested in april 4 car theft child abduction in albemarle county
Local

17-year-old arrested in April 4 car theft, child abduction in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A teen has been arrested in connection with the April 4 abduction of two children and a rash of vehicle thefts in the Charlottesville-Albemarle County area in recent weeks.

The 17-year-old was not named in a press release from Albemarle County Police. The teen was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen faces six counts of motor vehicle theft and two counts of endangering the life of a child, in addition to a count of felony destruction of property.

The ACPD investigation of the April 4 abduction is what led to the arrest and additional charges.

In that incident, the teen is alleged to have stolen an unattended 2011 Kia Sorento whose passengers included a 4-year-old and a 2-month-old.

Twenty-three minutes later, a community member found the two children abandoned in the area of The Colonnades (the 2600 block of Barracks Road).

Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the Colonnades and confirmed the identity of the children. Both children were determined to be OK and later released to their parents.

Albemarle County Police also located the unoccupied stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Burgoyne Road.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend
2 ‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring, with 300 open jobs
3 Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo
4 Reece Beekman impresses at NBA Draft Combine: He now has a decision to make
5 The only way this week’s ACC news makes sense: UVA, Virginia Tech, others end up in the SEC

Latest News

south nags head OBX outer banks beach
Virginia

Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays

Crystal Graham
gas
U.S./World

Memorial Day travel weekend: How much will gas cost with so many of us hitting the road?

Chris Graham

Gas prices are basically holding steady, literally so at the national level, at $3.51 a gallon, per information from the website GasBuddy, and down 1.6 cents per gallon in Virginia over the past week, to $3.29 a gallon.

baseball
Sports

FredNats, Columbia Fireflies split Sunday doubleheader to conclude six-game series

Chris Graham

The Fredericksburg Nationals and Columbia Fireflies split a doubleheader on Sunday, with the Fireflies taking Game 1, 6-1, and the FredNats taking Game 2, 9-1.

uva duke lacrosse
Sports

Duke, Virginia and Notre Dame from the ACC all make it to Championship Weekend

Chris Graham
uva tennis
Sports

Virginia men’s tennis team wins second straight national title, sixth since 2013

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Late homer barrage pushes Richmond Flying Squirrels past RubberDucks, 5-3

Chris Graham
Mateo Cobo Zevallos
Virginia

Grim discovery: Searchers find body of missing George Mason University student

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy