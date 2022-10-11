Menu
new york rangers vs tampa bay lightning betting picks how to bet on nhl in new york
Commercial

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL In New York

Varun
Last updated:

The new NHL season has officially kicked off and here is how you can bet on our New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning same game parlay in New York.

Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Rangers vs Lightning parlay at +519.

How To Bet On A New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Same Game Parlay In New York

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Rangers vs Lightning same game parlay

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 Same Game Parlay free bet to use on our New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning same game parlay.

Best New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks

Best Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Rangers-Lightning SGP @ +519 with BetOnline

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Rangers to win +220 @ Betonline

The Rangers had something of a meltdown in the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Lightning last season, and that is sure to be a record they want to erase this season. They are stacked up offensively, and playing this game at home, where they’ve lost only once in their last nine games. There isn’t a better place to overturn their recent form against the Lightning.

Rangers to win -250 with BetOnline

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points over under 5.5 -103 @ Betonline

We mentioned the Rangers’ stacked offense, but the Lightning aren’t exactly a team you go out and wipe out at will. Expect this to be a cagey, tactical battle with neither side giving away too much space. The average total in the last ten meetings between these two sides is 5.6, but the total has been under in the last five fixtures between them.

Total points under 5.5 -103 With BetOnline

Can I Bet On Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay In New York?

Anyone in New York can bet on Rangers vs Lightning same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in New York or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

      • 18 and over
      • Be in New York or any US state
      • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay Sportsbooks Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Rangers vs Lightning one game parlay sportsbooks for New York. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay Promo


BetOnline will match your bonus upto 50%, which means free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on our same game parlay in New York.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $55
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NHL Free Bet

Bovada Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay Promo


Bovada will give you upto $750 worth of free bets, in the form of a deposit match bonus of 75% when you use the promo code INSIDERS. Use this on various markets including same game parlays for the NHL.

Bovada Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NHL Free Bets
          • Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
          • New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NHL Free Bet

Everygame Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay Promo


Everygame is a top option for New York, and you can get three free bets worth upto $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
          • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
          • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NHL Free Bet

MyBookie Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay Promo


MyBookie is offering $1000 to use on same game parlays in New York for the Rangers vs Lightning game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $50
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NHL Free Bet

BetUS Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay Promo


BetUS has among the most lucrative offers, providing upto $2500 in deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Rangers vs Lightning game.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $100
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
          • New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NHL Free Bets

XBet Rangers vs Lightning Same Game Parlay Promo

XBet Sportsbook

XBet are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Rangers vs Lightning game of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
          • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
          • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NHL Free Bet

Varun

Varun is a web-journalist who specializes in soccer, cricket, and American sports.

