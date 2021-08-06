New exhibit of contemporary Haitian art opens at The Bridge

Published Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, 9:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Bridge announces a new exhibition, Eyes on Sen Soley, with an opening reception on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The exhibition will be accessible by appointment through Sept. 30 and will also viewable through the windows of the gallery.

The exhibition showcases oil and acrylic works on canvas by Mackenley Darius, Richard Nesly, Erivaux Prospere, and Anthony Martial. Based in the Jalousie neighborhood of Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, the artists’ work is influenced by le Mouvement Saint-Soleil, a rural arts community formed in 1973 and characterized by abstract human forms and the heavy influence of Haitian Vodou symbolism.

The collective has been creating art alongside each other in the studio of Erivaux Prospère for over twenty years. This exhibition will also explore the curatorial journey of Jeanremi Verella, collaborator and friend to the Port-Au-Prince artists.

Eyes on Sen Soley includes curatorial support from Hannah Cattarin, Laurent Dubois, Erin O’Hare, Alida Goffinski, and Kristin Finn.

Sales of paintings and prints will directly benefit the artists. The exhibit can be viewed throughout September, day or night in the large gallery windows, or up close by appointment (contact 434-218-2060 at least 24 hours in advance).