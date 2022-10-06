Nelson County: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Route 151 on Thursday

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Nelson County at 10:14 a.m. Thursday.

A passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided on Route 151 at Route 6.The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to strike a third vehicle.

There is one confirmed fatality. State Police is still in the process of notifying the next of kin.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with gravel.

The crash remains under investigation.