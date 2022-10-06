Menu
nelson county one dead in three vehicle crash on route 151 on thursday
Local

Nelson County: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Route 151 on Thursday

News Desk
Last updated:
police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Nelson County at 10:14 a.m. Thursday.

A passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided on Route 151 at Route 6.The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to strike a third vehicle.

There is one confirmed fatality. State Police is still in the process of notifying the next of kin.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with gravel.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

