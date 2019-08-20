Nats blast Pirates in series opener, 13-0

Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, 10:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Washington jumped on Pittsburgh early, putting up four-spots in the first and second on the way to a 13-0 Nats win in a series opener on Monday night.

The scoring burst over the last three days has been historic, in Nationals history, anyway. Washington’s three-game run total of 43 is a franchise record, and an MLB high in 2019.

Adam Eaton hit a solo shot in the top of the first, and Matt Adams added a two-run blast. Trea Turner went deep with a three-run homer in the second, and an Adams RBI double made it 8-0 Nats after two.

The only bit of bad news came when starter Joe Ross had to leave in the fourth after getting hit with a line drive. Ross, who had won his last three starts, did not qualify for the win after having to leave the game, and giving up three hits in 3.1 scoreless innings.

The win went to Javy Guerra (2-1, 4.77 ERA), who retired all 11 batters that he faced in the outing.

The win moves Washington (68-56) to five games back of idle Atlanta (74-52) in the NL East race.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...