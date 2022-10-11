Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
national fire prevention week make a home fire escape plan
News

National Fire Prevention Week: Make a home fire escape plan

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
smoke in home
(© Konstantin Yuganov – stock.adobe.com)

As National Fire Prevention Week continues, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs urges Virginia residents to make an escape plan with two ways out of every room.

According to the NFPA, only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan.

“Fire moves fast and every second counts when you need to get out,” said Ken Brown, community risk reduction coordinator. “Developing a home fire escape plan that includes two ways out of every room and meets the needs of your family is extremely important.”

Follow these steps to protect you and your family:

  • As a family, draw a map of the layout of your home. Include all doors and windows. You can use this grid from the U.S. Fire Administration
  • Find two ways out of every room in case one way is blocked by fire
  • Teach children how to escape on their own in case an adult can’t help them
  • Make sure doors and windows open easily and are not blocked by furniture
  • Choose an outside meeting place such as the end of your driveway or your mailbox
  • Assign someone to call 911 once everyone is out
  • Make sure the address of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find

The 2022 Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

The NFPA also reminds Virginia residents to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in their home.

According to the NFPA, three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms.

“You may have as little as two minutes – or even less time – to safely get out of your home during a fire,” said Brown. “A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm greatly increases your chances of surviving a home fire.”

Tips related to smoke detectors:

  • Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas
  • Choose interconnected smoke alarms, so when one sounds, they all sound
  • Test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the “test” button and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it
  • Check the manufacturer’s date. If the alarm is 10 years or older, it needs to be replaced
  • Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and what to do if it goes off

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs provides training, support services, and resources to more than 700 fire and emergency service organizations, and approximately 44,000 fire service personnel in the Commonwealth.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

VCU Basketball Rob Brandenberg

Member of 2011 VCU Final Four team missing, concern for his well-being
Sports Desk
harrisonburg police
,

HPD to honor life of Lt. Leon Byrd with dedication on Wednesday
Crystal Graham

The Harrisonburg Police Department is inviting the community to join them in honoring the memory of a former lieutenant.

senior counting change

Survey: Retirees spending more than they can afford due to inflation
Crystal Graham

Results from a 2022 survey found that retirees are spending more than they can afford in 2022.

nhl

Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On Washington Sports Betting Sites
Varun
land water conservation fund

Gordonsville awarded more than $1.6 million in federal funds to improve park system
Rebecca Barnabi
sammy guevara chris jericho aew

Tony Khan needs to be careful treading Guevara, Kingston row, with an eye to AEW’s future
Chris Graham
nhl

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Varun