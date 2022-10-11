National Fire Prevention Week: Make a home fire escape plan

As National Fire Prevention Week continues, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs urges Virginia residents to make an escape plan with two ways out of every room.

According to the NFPA, only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan.

“Fire moves fast and every second counts when you need to get out,” said Ken Brown, community risk reduction coordinator. “Developing a home fire escape plan that includes two ways out of every room and meets the needs of your family is extremely important.”

Follow these steps to protect you and your family:

As a family, draw a map of the layout of your home. Include all doors and windows. You can use this grid from the U.S. Fire Administration

Find two ways out of every room in case one way is blocked by fire

Teach children how to escape on their own in case an adult can’t help them

Make sure doors and windows open easily and are not blocked by furniture

Choose an outside meeting place such as the end of your driveway or your mailbox

Assign someone to call 911 once everyone is out

Make sure the address of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find

The 2022 Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

The NFPA also reminds Virginia residents to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in their home.

According to the NFPA, three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms.

“You may have as little as two minutes – or even less time – to safely get out of your home during a fire,” said Brown. “A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm greatly increases your chances of surviving a home fire.”

Tips related to smoke detectors:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas

Choose interconnected smoke alarms, so when one sounds, they all sound

Test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the “test” button and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it

Check the manufacturer’s date. If the alarm is 10 years or older, it needs to be replaced

Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and what to do if it goes off

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs provides training, support services, and resources to more than 700 fire and emergency service organizations, and approximately 44,000 fire service personnel in the Commonwealth.