Nashville takes series finale to clinch season series with Norfolk Tides
The Norfolk Tides (48-56) lost to the Nashville Sounds (63-41), 9-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park. That gives the Sounds the weekly series, 4-2, and the season series, 10-8.
The Sounds did score to start the game in the top of the first when Pablo Reyes knocked an RBI single. But Norfolk bounced right back with two runs in the bottom half. Jordan Westburg walked and Kyle Stowers singled to put runners on first and second. Rylan Bannon went on to knock both in with double to left-center putting the Tides up, 2-1.
Nashville ended up tying the game in the top of the third. After back-to-back singles to start the inning, Joey Wiemer later singled to tie the game 2-2.
Norfolk retook the lead again in the fourth. Yusniel Diaz reached first base on a walk, then stole second base. Bannon came through with another go-ahead RBI, knocking in Diaz on a bloop single to right field to put the Tides up, 3-2.
DL Hall ended his start with the Tides with one out in the sixth inning, exiting as the pitcher of record. In 5.1 innings, he allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Unfortunately for him, he earned no decision today when the Sounds tied the game in the seventh when Reyes hit an RBI single to put the game at 3-3.
Gunnar Henderson worked a bases loaded walk to take the lead for the Tides in the bottom of the seventh, but Nashville responded with five runs in the eighth inning and didn’t look back. Weston Wilson led the inning off with a solo homer to tie the game. Reyes capped the inning with a two-run homer to cap the Sounds, 8-4, victory.
The Tides have a league off day tomorrow before they head to Rochester for a six-game series. Neither team has announced their probables yet.